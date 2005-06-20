Leading Ideas: Indestructible Strengths

“Only to the extent that we expose ourselves over and over to annihilation can that which is indestructible be found in us.”

— Pema Chodron (1936 – ), American Buddhist Nun

A friend of mine was let go from his job recently due to staff cutbacks. He really liked the firm and his position. As we chatted about the situation, he offered a great perspective. He said, “Normally I’d be pretty angry, but I’m starting to recognize that I’ve got a choice. I can let this situation harden me or soften me. I can let it shut me down or open me up. And I’m starting to realize that the latter is much more useful in the long run.”