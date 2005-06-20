Leading Ideas: Indestructible Strengths

“Only to the extent that we expose ourselves over and over to annihilation can that which is indestructible be found in us.”
— Pema Chodron (1936 – ), American Buddhist Nun
A friend of mine was let go from his job recently due to staff cutbacks. He really liked the firm and his position. As we chatted about the situation, he offered a great perspective. He said, “Normally I’d be pretty angry, but I’m starting to recognize that I’ve got a choice. I can let this situation harden me or soften me. I can let it shut me down or open me up. And I’m starting to realize that the latter is much more useful in the long run.”
Something to consider:
Adversity, though painful, serves a useful purpose. It wakes you up. It gives you an opportunity to uncover what’s really important to you. When you hit a rough patch, ease up for a little while. Take some time to reflect on where you’ve been, where you are, and where you’re going. Clean out dead wood. Doing this over and over is the only way to find strength and direction in life.
Something to try:
When you find yourself in a tough situation:
1. Get curious about what happened
- What are the facts? (be honest with yourself)
- How did you contribute to the problem?
- What things would you not change?
2. Make appropriate changes .
3. Recognize what is indestructible in you.
Question: What have you found are your indestructible strengths?