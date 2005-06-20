Beach Reading?

The July issue of Fast Company (available online soon) features an article on summer reading for smart leaders, in which we recommend six non-business books that serve up business ideas and lessons. The business section in today’s St. Petersburg Times includes a similar roundup of worthy reads.
Columnist Robert Trigaux’s list is decidedly more heavy on the traditional business books, but there are some interesting outliers. Here are some of the more intriguing oddities:
- Sean Naylor’s Not a Good Day to Die
- Edward P. Jones’ The Known World
- Peter Mansfield’s A History of the Middle East
- Jared Diamond’s Collapse
What’s on your reading list?