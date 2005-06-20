Designing Dessert

Saturday night, after seeing a film in the East Village, I got dessert at Rice to Riches . This dessert shop is entirely devoted to rice pudding and entirely the result of iPod’s success and the design revolution. Everything is white with neon touches, which are maroon or orange or lime green or chocolate brown. This color scheme is everywhere. Even before I stepped into the restaurant I wowed by the oval-shaped front window that mimics a grain of rice.

Once you buy a bowl of rice pudding, with one or two of the many flavors, the design of the customer experience really shines. The bowl is durable plastic with a snap-on lid. It is oval shaped and in one of the four accent colors. It also comes with a unique utensil, a cross between a spoon and the paddle from a rice-cooker, in the same color. The tables you eat at are little niches with a curvaceous and futuristic feel. There is also a large counter with a long light-up panel that makes the semi-transparent bowls and ‘spoons’ positively glow.

The pudding is a delight, to both the palate and the eye (I recommend the almond or the mango). It is the reason for your presence and it does not disappoint. And if you aren’t here in New York, order some pudding from the website. You too can experience the wonders of design extended to a small dessert shop. What other business/service/product would you like to see transformed by design and a focus on consumer experience?