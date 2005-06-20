GM’s Pas de Deux

Last week I wrote about GM’s new employee discount advertising campaign. I felt that the campaign was insensitive given their announcement that 25000 jobs would be lost. All I could think about when I saw the commercial were the employees who would be losing their jobs and GM’s junk bond rating. I guess I was the only one who GM failed to impress.

The New York Times reported the promotion is working and now Ford and Chrysler are following suit with their own employee discounts. It made me realize how resistant I am to advertising in general. Have there been any promotional discounts that have sucked you in and turned out to be great deals or are they all just designed to get you in the door?