Patently Comprehensive

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Today I learned about PatentCafe’s new service, Patent Factor Reports. For just less than $300, you can order patent analysis documents that examine patents using 12 different indices that consider a patent’s legal, commercial, and technology aspects. Because the reports are computer generated, they’re reportedly less expensive than traditional patent analyses. How valuable is a patent? How enforceable is it? These reports could be a useful tool.

