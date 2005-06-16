From the Reading Pile

The most recent edition of Knowledge@Wharton includes a couple of interesting articles. Good Managers Focus on Employees’ Strengths, Not Weaknesses focuses on the work of Marcus Buckingham , who suggests that good leaders play chess rather than checkers.

And Florida Red or Moody Blue addresses a research study that considers how color and flavor names affect consumers’ choices. To whit: “Consumers react positively to imaginative names even if they are not particularly descriptive.”

What interesting articles and research reports have you gleaned ideas from lately?