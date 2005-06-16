From the Reading Pile

The most recent edition of Knowledge@Wharton includes a couple of interesting articles. Good Managers Focus on Employees’ Strengths, Not Weaknesses focuses on the work of Marcus Buckingham, who suggests that good leaders play chess rather than checkers.
And Florida Red or Moody Blue addresses a research study that considers how color and flavor names affect consumers’ choices. To whit: “Consumers react positively to imaginative names even if they are not particularly descriptive.”
What interesting articles and research reports have you gleaned ideas from lately?