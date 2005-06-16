advertisement
Sounding Off

By Heath Row1 minute Read

411 Song is an interesting new service with which you can receive information about a song by holding your cell phone up to a radio or stereo speaker. The service offers information about the song and musician, as well as a link to purchase the song. Has anyone used the service? How well does it work?

[Thanks, Colin!]

