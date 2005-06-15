You Gotta Have a Gimmick

Every week in New York brings with it the question; what gimmicks are the Daily News and The Post going to use to inflate their circulation numbers? Earlier this week the Post gave away a special edition Batman comic book.

Today I find the Daily News has included a reproduction of their June 26, 1919 issue. Who can forget the Yankee medallion craze of 2004? The Post offered with each issue a coupon that allowed the bearer to buy a special edition medallion of a Yankee player for $2.99. It worked so well they brought it back this year, and people are still selling them on ebay. The streets of New York are host to an army of leafleters pushing free dailies and half priced newspapers. What gimmick have you found hard to resist?

Do these count as free prizes? Do these efforts truly distinguish the papers and make them remarkable?