Jingle All the Way

Last Sunday, I was watching Family Guy , and a laptop commercial came up. At the end they showed the Intel logo and played their jingle . It was short, only four or five notes. And I unconsciously mimicked them out loud, simultaneously as it played. We are all brainwashed.

Since my youth, the number of minutes devoted to advertisements for each hour of television program has increased. And today we have even more marketing thrown at us. There are commercials before films at the movie theater, internet ads posted everywhere online, and magazines that are devoted to shopping or have more ads than anything else.

Have we gone too far? Take an informal poll around your office, you will be amazed at how many jingles and ad catch phrases we have memorized. Shouldn’t our minds be holding more important information than the hook of a television commercial from fifteen years ago? Isn’t it time for a little restraint?