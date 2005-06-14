Celebrity Works

“Celebrity trumps everything” so said Marcia Clark at the conclusion of the Michael Jackson trial. I wondered if what Ms. Clark says is true, how can we achieve celebrity in our own lives especially at work . I wouldn’t mind being able to inspire the type of adoration that brought fans from all over the world to the Santa Maria courthouse. I of course, want to use my celebrity powers for good instead of evil.

We all know the guy at work who can do no wrong despite the fact that he is a hothead or incompetent (think Russel Crowe). What is this psychological defect that allows us to fawn over and generally debase ourselves for people whose sense of entitlement is outpaced only by their egos?