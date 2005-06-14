Feeling Flush

The June edition of Continental magazine features an interesting short item about improvements American Standard engineers made to the low-flow toilet. Led by VP Ashish Kulkarni, the team applied Six Sigma tools and identified 18 variables that affect the performance of a toilet. Only five were critical.

The brief narrative of their innovation process is interesting, but at base, the mere facts of the matter are fascinating. Toilets encompass 18 variables. Only five of those are truly important. And you can apply Six Sigma to practically anything… even toilets. File under: From the boardroom to the bathroom.