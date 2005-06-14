Leading Ideas: Do it Now

Last week, a friend of mine left her full-time job to pursue her dream – starting a jewelry line. We had been discussing the possibility of her doing this for the past 4 years. When I asked her why now, she gave me an interesting answer. She said, “I suddenly became clear that the timing was as bad now as it was 4 years ago. It realized it was never going to be easy. I really wanted to do this. So I decided to just jump in and take my licks.”

“Do not wait; the time will never be ‘just right’. Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along.” — Napoleon Hill (1883-1970) Author, personal success pioneer

Something to consider:

Success doesn’t come from having all the right tools. It comes from using whatever tools you’ve got right now. Don’t get bogged down by the idea of perfection. It’s an illusion. Take action now. You’ll learn your most valuable lessons on the road.

Something to try:

1. List a couple places where you’re waiting for things to be “just right” before you take action.

2. Be clear on how this is affecting you. (Finish the sentence, “It keeps me from…)

3. Continually remind yourself of how much you sacrifice when you wait for perfection.