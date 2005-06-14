When Teams Leave

Ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi is embroiled in a lawsuit in which Mike Burns, former head of the firm’s GM account, and the agency lock horns over his departure earlier this year. The issue? Three days later, 17 of his team members followed suit.

New York magazine takes a deep dive into the situation, highlighting the influence of Kevin Roberts, who developed the concept of lovemarks.

There doesn’t seem to be a lot of love lost in this situation, but the charges and countercharges raise some interesting questions. When a leader leaves, how does that impact a team? How do you fill the void when a high-performing group moves on? Should employees travel in packs?

