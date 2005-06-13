The Joneses Don’t Matter

Maybe it was my move to the suburbs over the weekend, but I found this story today in the New York Times (free registration required) fascinating. David Leonhardt describes new research from economists at the Helsinki School of Economics and UCLA that turns the old notion of keeping up with the Jonese on its head. The study produced incredible evidence that when one of a person’s 10 closest neighbors buys a car, the chances that that person would buy the same car brand–within the next week and a half–jumbed by 86 percent. The correlation between used cars was even higher, and lower-income residents were more likely than the wealthy to follow their neighbor’s lead.