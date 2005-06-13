Conspicuous, but Unconscious Consumption

The Robb Report of the best of the best arrives on newsstands this week. Among other things the issue features a $150,000 diamond encrusted pen. The Robb report hopes to be on par with rap videos for igniting acquisitive desire in the American population. I am constantly amazed at the American consumer who has kept the economy chugging along and buying like there’s no tomorrow. This all out acquisitiveness is in part responsible for the boom in celebrity magazines that chronicle the celebrity lifestyle in excruciating detail. Is this why we work? Other than being able to provide food and shelter are we working merely to show off? What’s next the $1 million pen? I wouldn’t be surprised if there already is one. What hideously expensive object do you lust after?