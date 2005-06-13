The Batman Media Blitz Begins

Do you live in New York? Did you get your paper yet? You may want to grab a copy of the New York Post . Bundled with today’s paper is an issue of the Batman comic book. It is a PR stunt to raise awareness for Batman Begins which opens Wednesday. But is more exposure even possible? Here in New York there are posters everywhere, moody reminders of the new adaptation to come.

But it isn’t a waste. According to early word the film does not disappoint and the Dark Knight that emerges is the one closest to the comic yet. Which brings me back to today’s Batman issue. It is from a critically acclaimed story arc written by Jeph Loeb and with exceptional art from Jim Lee. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a successful appetizer and enticed the public to see the film.

By all accounts, the comic book industry could use the goodwill. Sales have been on the decline for years, while movies based on graphic novels have become hits: Spider-Man, X-Men, Sin City. Not since the days of Tim Burton’s Batman back in 1989 has a film truly helped comic sales. Will Batman Begins change all that? We’ll see. For now, go read a paper or a comic, and patiently await the film. It may be a success in more ways than one.