GM’s Faux Pas

The floundering General Motors announced on Tuesday that 25,000 jobs will be cut. The announcement wasn’t as surprising as turning on the T.V and seeing GM’s unintentionally cruel (we hope) ad campaign. The commercial features what management hopes the viewer will believe is the quintessential GM employee, happy and standing on a spotless factory floor. Grateful to be working for GM they are passing on their sizeable employee discount to the consumer. The exact size of the discount is conveniently never mentioned. I don’t expect GM to mention layoffs in a commercial, they need to sell cars to survive, but it’s huge faux pas to have that commercial running at a time like this. From Infiniti’s ad campaign where you never actually saw a car to McDonalds’ “I’d hit it” slang mishap advertising screw-ups can be hilarious and tragic. Let’s just hope that GM pulls the plug on this one.