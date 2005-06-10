Vacation Situation

The Spring 2005 edition of Fidelity Investments Stages newsletter highlights an interesting survey conducted by OfficeTeam , a temp staff service. The poll, which explored mistakes people make when taking a vacation from work, bubbled up some common challenges:

43% felt they didn’t take enough time off

17% expressed that they couldn’t relax or get their mind off work

8% said they checked in with the office too much

7% didn’t prepare or organize their work before leaving

Diane Domeyer, the company’s executive director, offers the following advice:

Use history as your guide Base upcoming vacation strategies on past experiences. Did you return with new vigor?

Resist the urge to check in Let colleagues know you'll be gone. Then don't contact the office.

Plan your reentry Don't schedule too many meetings the first day you're back. Catch up on email, get updated on projects, and then jump in.

Seize the day Don't wait until your worn out before you take a vacation. Regular breaks can keep you going year 'round.

Do you have any vacation strategies? How do you prepare to leave? How do you return without getting overwhelmed?