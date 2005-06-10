Vacation Situation

The Spring 2005 edition of Fidelity Investments Stages newsletter highlights an interesting survey conducted by OfficeTeam, a temp staff service. The poll, which explored mistakes people make when taking a vacation from work, bubbled up some common challenges:
- 43% felt they didn’t take enough time off
- 17% expressed that they couldn’t relax or get their mind off work
- 8% said they checked in with the office too much
- 7% didn’t prepare or organize their work before leaving
Diane Domeyer, the company’s executive director, offers the following advice:
- Use history as your guide Base upcoming vacation strategies on past experiences. Did you return with new vigor?
- Resist the urge to check in Let colleagues know you’ll be gone. Then don’t contact the office.
- Plan your reentry Don’t schedule too many meetings the first day you’re back. Catch up on email, get updated on projects, and then jump in.
- Seize the day Don’t wait until your worn out before you take a vacation. Regular breaks can keep you going year ’round.
Do you have any vacation strategies? How do you prepare to leave? How do you return without getting overwhelmed?