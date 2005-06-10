advertisement
Real-World Radio

By Heath Row1 minute Read

BBC’s Radio 4 has launched a new program called Workaday World. A recent segment features Theodore Zeldin on the abolishment of work, the uncertainty of jobs for life, and other topics. Potentially uneasy listening — and well worth checking out.

[Thanks, Alan!]

