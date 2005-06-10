Comments and Criticism

It seems one comment can completely hijack a discussion. The first comment on my recent post about Dunkin’ Donuts blasted middle-class Americans who voted for George Bush. That triggered a flame-fest between Bush haters and Bush supporters.

I don’t think FC is the place for such pointed attacks against specific politicians. Criticism on specific policies would be fine, in my opinion, but not pointless name-calling. Criticism should be constructive and informative. It should breed dialogue and not shouting matches.

Conflict is good. It can help weed out bad ideas or those that are all flash and no substance. With any luck, it can change people’s minds and bring about a better strategy. I would encourage team meetings to have some degree of debate, as long as everyone understands its purpose. What we don’t need is negative labeling and bad manners. At least, try to keep cursing to a minimum.

Do you like constructive criticism and civilized debate? Or do you think it will just lead to name-calling and hurt feelings?