In Search of Meaning

This morning at the Interactive Media Conference and Trade Show , the opening keynote address was delivered by Jim Taylor, vice chairman of the Harrison Group . Fast Company last connected with Taylor in 1996, just before his book The 500-Year Delta — co-written with fellow futurist Watts Wacker — was published.

If Taylor’s keynote is any indication, “what comes after what comes next” — at least in the world of business futurism — is in many ways more of the same. In his wide-ranging, 45-minute talk, Taylor trucked out some tried-and-true futurist tricks:

He name-dropped obscure authors and thinkers, including Joseph Goebbels, Ludwig Wittgenstein, and Aesop.

He gave good stat: Between 25,000 BC and 2000 AD, five exobytes of content was produced; the same amount was created in the year 2002 alone.

He cited somewhat obscure historic precedents: a Pennsylvania election study in the late ’40s and the New York Times Co. v. Sullivan case in 1964

Otherwise, his presentation was a hodgepodge barrage of repackaged scenarios — and no little energy. Anecdotal attendee feedback was largely positive. For, as Taylor said, “The role of the futurist is not to be accurate but to provoke thinking.” Or… not.