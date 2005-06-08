Coney Island Carousing

I had never seen such lines before at Nathan’s. My wife and I enjoyed a stroll on the boardwalk last Sunday. It was the first day here in New York when the temperature hit the 80s. As we got closer to Coney Island’s attractions the boardwalk got more crowded. The restaurants situated there had mobs outside them. When we returned to the streets and got to the original Nathan’s we were surprised by the lines. There were at least six of them, each twenty people deep. The wait was almost half an hour.

For a long time now our city has been promoting Coney, seeking renewal of the floundering site. They rebuilt buildings, renovated train stations, maintained a considerable police presence. They brought in the Brooklyn Cyclones and their stadium. From what I can tell, they have succeeded in spades. Every restaurant was packed. Every attraction was going. The flea-market was overflowing. It was a lively place to be on a Sunday night.

I wonder if such attendance will keep up. Will it be like that this weekend? In a month? There must be other happening areas that have fallen on hard times. What are the neighborhoods like that near you?