Catbird Seat

I just arrived in New Orleans, where I and a colleague are attending the Interactive Media Conference and Trade Show — Fast Company ‘s Web site is up for an Eppy award.

Fresh off the plane and checked into my hotel, I was pleased to learn about a Web service called SeatGuru. The “enlightened guide to airplane seating” details every single seat on every single plane flown by every major airline. Take a look before you book. For example, my seat, 16-F on an Airbus A319 was a standard coach seat.

[via Seat 1A]