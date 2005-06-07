Target’s Black Market

There is now a black market for Target gift cards on Ebay. People will collect anything. Luckily for the people who are selling them the gift cards are free. I mean gift cards that haven’t been assigned a monetary value. You can just walk into any Target store and pick them up. That’s a 100% profit. The gift cards are whimsical and well designed many featuring their mascot. There is a brisk business for the gift cards featuring characters from the Marvel Comics series X-Men. Collaborating with Marvel comics shows that Target is aware of the potential for bringing in incurable collectors to their stores.