Target’s Black Market

There is now a black market for Target gift cards on Ebay. People will collect anything. Luckily for the people who are selling them the gift cards are free. I mean gift cards that haven’t been assigned a monetary value. You can just walk into any Target store and pick them up. That’s a 100% profit. The gift cards are whimsical and well designed many featuring their mascot. There is a brisk business for the gift cards featuring characters from the Marvel Comics series X-Men. Collaborating with Marvel comics shows that Target is aware of the potential for bringing in incurable collectors to their stores.
How much does Target spend on printing these cards? Does the expense justify the unintended consequence? It brings people into the store to pick up these cards but do they buy anything on the way out?