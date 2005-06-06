Leading Lessons

Conrad Black has come under fire for trucking off a dozen boxes of files from the offices of Hollinger Inc. Facing charges that he took money from the company, Black was asked to vacate the premises by the end of May. Black has since returned the files, but lesson learned: When cleaning out your office, double check that what you’re taking home is… well, yours. And, don’t point at the very video camera that’s taping you. If you know that what you’re doing is wrong, it’s even more wrong.