Debtor’s Position

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Debt. As a country we are drowning in it. Conventional wisdom states that you have to spend money to make money. How much and how quickly? With the change in the federal financial aid formula college students might have to take on more debt to get a college degree. Is the amount of debt worth it in the long run? Is the money we spend on education worth the salaries we earn?

