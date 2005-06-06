advertisement
$ex $ell$

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Last week, Icann, the organization that oversees domain name assignments, took a step toward creating a proposed .xxx domain name extension, which will identify X-rated, adult-oriented, erotic content. And already, domain name registrars are salivating. One registrar suggests that he will charge more for the .xxx extension — about 10 times more.

