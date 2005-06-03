advertisement
HR Quandary of the Day

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Workforce magazine recently ran an interesting article about a Costco employee who sued her employer. The reason? The company’s dress code ran counter to her spiritual beliefs — she was a member of the Church of Body Modification.

The court case lasted four years. While the case was eventually dismissed — Costco “won” — it brings up several interesting questions about religious expression in the workplace, new policies’ effects on employees (Do you grandfather in exceptions or force people to comply retroactively as Costco did?), and the limits of professional appearance.

Do you think the pierced pariah should have been able to keep her job, not complying with the dress code? Or do you think Costco did the right thing for its employees and customers?

