Yankee Holler

What do you do when you’ve assembled the best talent in your industry and you still can’t make it happen?

When everything looks good on paper there is still no guarantee. The Yankees are facing this question this season. They were swept by the Kansas City Royals, a team everyone agrees is the worst team in baseball.

Organizations will always try different tactics to turn things around: hiring, firing, bringing back old employees (I’m talking about you, Tino Martinez). Announcer Michael Kay mentioned that General Manager Joe Torre has called a record five meetings this week.

Will any of these things work for the Yankees? What tactics have you used to turn things around?