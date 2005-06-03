Wal-Marty… Krofft?

The big-box behemoth many people love to hate is stepping into the worlds of children… and television.

Sponsoring a forthcoming reality TV show on ABC, “The Scholar,” Wal-Mart will back college scholarships for the runner-up high school seniors competing on the show. The grand prize, a full college scholarship, will be picked up by another organization. Wal-Mart will also be featured prominently in the program, and participants will receive gift certificates to decorate their dorm rooms.

What do you think: Workaday feel-good marketing? Or legitimate support of higher education and an attempt to give back to the community?