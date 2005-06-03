Dude, Dell’s Getting Design

Ok, so there’s only so many time you can use that joke. Anyway, Dell announced that it’s launching a new line of high-end PCs , a departure from their traditional line of bargain-basement computers, which has given them their leadership position in the marketplace.

But will it work? Better customer service, design, and home entertainment features are all great, but it seems like Dell’s venturing into Applespace a bit. How will Dell be able to clearly differentiate this new line, and people’s perception of Dell as a cheap-but-none-too-flashy PC maker? Should they even be trying this, or stick to what they do best?