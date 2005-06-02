Chastising Franchisees

Also in the Times, Shira Boss-Bicak offers a solid look at one-time senior executives who have turned their attention to the world of Weinerschnitzel and Whataburger. Indicating that MBAs and former execs are increasingly embracing “low-technology franchises like Dunkin’ Donuts and gas stations,” Boss-Bicak explores the uneasy balance between the freedom that running your own show entails — and the social stigma of franchise businesses.