Plug-and-Play

Okay, I think this is absolutely brilliant. Maybe it’s the fact that I spent the morning frustratingly trying to juggle the large electric plugs of my hair dryer and phone charger, cursing the dearth of outlets in my dated New York City shoebox apartment. But these 360-degree models are more than just incredibly functional–they’re also, I must say, a little bit inspiring. Good design reminds us, whenever we’re getting into that Duell-like funk (as in Charles Duell, the 1889 U.S. patent office commissioner who famous forecasted “Everything that can be invented has been invented”), that there are always new ways to recreate the old.