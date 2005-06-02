Offensive Defense

NBC’s decision to deny access to New York magazine’s Meryl Gordon was a strange choice considering all the bad press they have been getting lately. Businesses should realize that journalists are going to write the story anyway with or without you. Allowing key people in your organization to conduct interviews is the best defense against a negative story. Who knows how New York Magazine’s story would have turned out had Katie Couric and Matt Lauer been willing to be interviewed? Without them Ms. Gordon was left with no choice but to speak with disgruntled employees. As a result the Today Show crew came off as sullen and incapable off dealing with the intense competition from Good Morning America. McDonald’s learned this lesson the hard way, so much of Morgan Spurlock’s super size me was dedicated to the company’s reluctance to communicate. The last thing any business wants is too look like they’ve got something to hide. Not communicating with the press is the way to do just that.