Leading Ideas: The Positive Power of Discontent

“Discontent is the first step in the progress of a man or a nation.”

— Oscar Wilde (1854-1900) Irish writer

I hadn’t looked through Pema Chodron’s books in years until I came across them while packing my office for a move this week. She’s a buddhist nun and an internationally renown expert on using tough situations for growth. In When Things Fall Apart she recounts a powerful story of when her husband told her he was cheating on her. At the time she physically attacked him. But years later she grew to realize that he saved her life. As she tells it, the anger she felt transformed her. It forced her to wake up and change.