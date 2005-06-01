Delivering DSL

SBC is now offering DSL for $14.95 per month. The company’s COO Randall Stephenson is quoted as wishing to increase the reach of broadband. And that is good. And SBC’s move will force competitors to lower prices. Others may offer new features. This competition could breed true innovation.

While the rise of broadband has made a huge difference, hi quality video over the internet for instance, there is always this nagging need to appeal to the lowest denominator. That may not be the case with increased proliferation. Perhaps websites will evolve further and video and audio will become the norm and not special features. Web designers and programmers could aim for the stars.

How would you like to see websites and web technology evolve?