Like some old wives’ tale being borne out by medical science, it seems that drugs for erectile dysfunction may have been found to, ahem, stiffen one’s chances of going blind .

Call me a lefty (please), but in a world where an estimated 2.1 million people die each year because they lack access to basic vaccinations, while rich, aging white men pay $10 each time they want to jumpstart their johnson, I can’t help but find an element of poetic justice in this news.