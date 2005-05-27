Developing Development

This morning, I learned about a new blog supported by the World Resources Institute , a group of “scientists, economists, policy experts, business analysts, statistical analysts, mapmakers, and communicators working to protect the Earth and improve people’s lives.” That project, NextBillion is a highly interactive blog that seeks to foster development through enterprise.

“Our goal is to identify and discuss sustainable business models that address the needs of the world’s poorest citizens,” state the blog’s organizers. And the wealth of content offered to date indicates that they’re well on their way. Combining staff posts with reader posts, the site helps foster dialogue, as well as information sharing. There’s a lot of great ideas and insights here. Think FC Now by way of the Social Capitalist Awards.