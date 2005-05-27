Gone Plogging

A new book is published every 30 seconds, so the hopeful author has to invent marketing wheezes at a similar rate if she is to remain visible for more than a few seconds. The hard part these days is to plug (= English for promote) one’s book in blogs without offending everyone and making things worse. I’ve coined the word “plogging” to describe this practice. With my book I’m also trying to perfect a form of viral marketing that’s like avian bird flu: I want my book to ‘jump’ from the design species to the human one. Mind you, I feel a rank amateur compared to the mega-churches. All credit to Business Week for running that piece, but discussion of that article on this page was, for me, a classic example of why Fast Company must survive.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens