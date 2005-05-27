Gone Plogging

A new book is published every 30 seconds, so the hopeful author has to invent marketing wheezes at a similar rate if she is to remain visible for more than a few seconds. The hard part these days is to plug (= English for promote) one’s book in blogs without offending everyone and making things worse. I’ve coined the word “plogging” to describe this practice. With my book I’m also trying to perfect a form of viral marketing that’s like avian bird flu: I want my book to ‘jump’ from the design species to the human one. Mind you, I feel a rank amateur compared to the mega-churches. All credit to Business Week for running that piece, but discussion of that article on this page was, for me, a classic example of why Fast Company must survive.