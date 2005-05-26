advertisement
Make Art Not More

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

‘Those who enjoy what they do never have to work any more’. An intriguing article by Sybrand Zijlstra Morf ) reports that 80 percent of students graduating from art academies pronounced themselves to be satisfied with their education. This is a surprise: endless reports, at least in Europe, describe art and design education as being in a mess. A bigger surprise, considering that the number of jobs available for artists is tiny: only two percent of those with a degree in art or design consider themselves to be unemployed. The conclusion is obvious: compulsory art education for all it woud solve the unemployment crisis at a stroke.

