Infinitely Deferred Gratification

I’m not sure everyone in the financial world is up to speed on the attitudinal shift we’re discussing. A half-page ad in last weekend’s San Francisco Chronice featured the headline, “Why do we work?” displayed over the photo of an assembly line worker’s hands, shifting a box.The text below read, “to keep the future growing”. A bank called Principal.com presumably paid a goodly chunk of its customers’ money to share this pearl of wisdom with us all.