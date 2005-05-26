advertisement
Work vs. Life

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Apropos yesterday’s discussion about dream time: I arrived here in Helsinki to be reminded me that it is European Union policy to promote “a better work:life balance“. This sounds all very advanced and mature until you realise that it defines work, and life, as two separate domains. Which explains (as if we did not already know) why so many people dislike or hate their work.

