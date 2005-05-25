Strategy+Business magazine offers an interesting article that expands on the current work and thinking of Clay Christensen . What I found most interesting was the distinction between top-down disruptive innovations and grassroots innovations.

Christensen suggests that not only are top-down disruptions as powerful as their smaller scale, grassroots counterparts — but that they may be more easily created and sustained. This can give incumbents a competitive advantage.

What do you think? Is top-down or bottoms-up innovation more powerful?