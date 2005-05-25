Big Mistake?

Who the hell would buy music from McDonalds? That’s like buying DVDs at a seven-eleven. Yet, people do. Then again, maybe it isn’t crazy. Look at Starbucks .

A business expands into new markets, new product-lines. When is such a move over-reaching? Should every retailer sell every kind of thing? Should every company offer every possible service? I happen to believe that it is better to do a single thing very well. Personally, I would never go to a fast food restaurant or coffee house to buy music. We have Best Buy for that.

Do you think it is a better strategy for a company to offer more products or services, or to offer one thing done right? And as a consumer, which do you prefer?