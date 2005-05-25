Per John’s entry below, we at Fast Company find ourselves up for sale and, as often before, subjects in our own little management test lab. Yippee. Now, how the heck do we negotiate this?

Say your organization is put on the block–or entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, or otherwise placed in a situation that causes broad uncertainty. Until things are resolved, how do you…

–keep yourself in the game, intellectually and emotionally?

–keep colleagues motivated?

–convince customers (in our case, advertisers) to do business with you?

–help move the eventual outcome in your favor?

And, from a career perspective (FC staffers, don’t read this next part…) how do you decide whether to hang in there for the ride, or bail? Or better, perhaps, how do you set yourself up to win, whatever the outcome?