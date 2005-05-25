Dream Time

I ran across some amazing numbers in a survey by the Center for a New American Dream of attitudes to consumption in the United States. More than eight out of ten Americans believe that “society’s priorities are out of whack”; 93 percent agree that Americans are “too focused on working and making money and not enough on family and community”. More than 8 in 10 say they would be “more satisfied with life if they just had less stress”. 40 percent have made conscious decisions to buy less since 9/11. 83 percent agree that the way we live consumes too many resources. 81 percent agree that protecting the environment will require most of us to make major changes in the way we live. And so on. If people at the epicentre of the world economy are in this state of mind, it confirms the core proposition of My book that profound change is not a future necessity – it’s already happening.