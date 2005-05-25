No Reason to Panic

At Doors (this was in March) people seemed to find Margrit Kennedy’s talk about the end of the known financial world interesting, but not alarming. Their reaction reminded me of the newspaper clipping I keep pinned to my office wall. It’s a Guardian (UK) science story from two years back about the ecological crisis, and had the headline: “Human life on the planet under threat”. This snippet was run on page 13 of the paper under “International News”.