Tax your Perception

All that is certain in this world is death and taxes, or so the saying goes. But what if taxes became a complete and certain disaster? The senate is meeting to address the alternative minimum tax created in 1969 to insure those who made more than $200,000 in a year couldn’t be completely exempted by loopholes. But the AMT has never been adjusted for inflation. And $200k is not what it was 35 years ago. Millions of Americans will have to pay more taxes than they probably should.