Tax your Perception

All that is certain in this world is death and taxes, or so the saying goes. But what if taxes became a complete and certain disaster? The senate is meeting to address the alternative minimum tax created in 1969 to insure those who made more than $200,000 in a year couldn’t be completely exempted by loopholes. But the AMT has never been adjusted for inflation. And $200k is not what it was 35 years ago. Millions of Americans will have to pay more taxes than they probably should.
Why does our government move so slowly? They could have fixed this a decade ago. The flaw is that our government is not flexible. Organizations need to be observant of problems on the horizon and quickly address them before they become colossal catastrophes. History is littered with the wreckage of those who failed to do this. Speak to co-workers and employees. Stretch your perception. Become aware of the blip on the radar. And then do something about it. Don’t wait, don’t hesitate, simply act.