Currency of Choice

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The London Company of Friends group is currently discussing an interesting question on their mailing list: When working with international clients, whose currency do you invoice using? Invoicing in your local currency may mean that your partner bears the exchange rate risk. Yet invoicing in their currency means that you bear the load. Any experiences or advice to share?

