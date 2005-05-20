Money No More

It is an interesting strategy, make purchasing with credit cards easier. Of course, I get visions of Minority Report and other science fiction. But it is a logical progression. It would provide more ease of use for customers, and probably higher profits for credit card companies. Richard Watson’s latest column in our innovation resource center also discusses the future of money, how in South Korea people can buy things by waving their cell phone at a screen.
There are questions of security with express-paying, but with internet sales being what they are, such concerns have been addressed by the credit companies. We are a consumer culture. Digital money and express credit cards will only quicken the speed of our lives and shorten our patience and attention span. Is that a good thing, necessarily? What do you all think?